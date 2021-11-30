Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New San Antonio drinking spot Bar Ludivine launches Sunday service industry specials 

By
click image Bar Ludivine is a new addition to the Southtown drinking scene. - INSTAGRAM / BARLUDIVINE
  • Instagram / barludivine
  • Bar Ludivine is a new addition to the Southtown drinking scene.
New Southtown spot Bar Ludivine has added a reason for local foodservice workers to celebrate Sunday Funday: a special menu for folks who work in bars and restaurants.

The bar announced the weekend event via social media, trumpeting $5 Old Fashioned cocktails, $2.50 Lone Star Beer, $4 select brews and other specials.




“With the amount of restaurants closed on Sunday evening and Monday, we feel Sunday is a perfect time to share an appreciation through discounts to the service industry,” owner Mike Abad told the Current.

“With the current difficulty in hiring, I don’t know if enough [guests] appreciate the people working at restaurants, bars, hotels and sporting events that continue to make their service and product presentation seem flawless.”

Bar Ludivine is located at 1014 S Presa St. It’s open 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring Read More

  2. News and lifestyle site names San Antonio’s Up Scale one of five best restaurants to open this fall Read More

  3. San Antonio chef and TV personality Mary Lou Davis to hold pop up at Hanzo Nov. 30 Read More

  4. New soup shop Pho Viet S.A. now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood Read More

  5. Texas-based Blue Bell ice cream releases three holiday-inspired flavors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation