New San Antonio eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar to launch dinner series Oct. 20 

Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will launch a dinner series highlighting China’s Sichuanese cuisine.
If sitting down to a Sichuan feast of 17 dishes, saké and sparking wine sounds like your idea of a good time, this news is for you.
Highly anticipated newish eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will on Oct. 20 launch a dinner series highlighting China’s Sichuanese cuisine with food, drink and art. The first dinner, dubbed “Episode One: A Sparkling Affair,” will feature an extensive menu including dishes such as roasted duck, salt and pepper lobster, spicy cumin lamb lollipops and garlicky pork belly.
The ticketed event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., during which guests can sample Dashi’s impressive sparkling wine, top-shelf Japanese whisky and saké offerings. The seated dinner will commence at 7 p.m., wherein guests will dig in to 17 Sichuanese dishes prepared by Dashi chef Jian Li.
The Oct. 20 dinner will honor artist Jack Craven, the inaugural creative highlighted in Dashi’s art consignment program, which displays original works throughout the venue.
Tickets to the limited-seating event are $125 and can be purchased online
. Dashi is located on SA’s northeast side, at 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive.
