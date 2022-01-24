New San Antonio panadería and coffee house going into former Rise Bakery in Stone Oak 

click to enlarge
-
Screen Capture / Google Maps
-
La Catrina Mexican Bakery & Coffee House will soon open inside Stone Oak’s former Rise Bakery.
The former home of Stone Oak’s Rise Bakery soon will be serving up pastries of the traditional Mexican variety, the Express-News reports
.
La Catrina Mexican Bakery & Coffee House — which specializes in conchas, empanadas and roscas de Reyes — will open at 923 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 101, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Hardy Oak Boulevard, the daily reports. Its first day of service is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31.
Owner Rodrigo Sosa told the Express-News
the new panadería will serve donuts and bread along with its Mexican pastries. It also will offer a variety of Mexican breakfasts — think chilaquiles and molletes — plus sandwiches for lunch.
Fort those who prefer to drink their vices, La Catrina will feature a menu of coffee-based beverages made from organic beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico.
Several other bakeries serve the area, but La Catrina will be one of the few specializing in Mexican baked goods.
Rise offered a large selection of pastries, breads, sandwiches, burgers and salads to the Stone Oak area for more than a decade. However, the business closed early in the pandemic.
La Catrina will operate 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.