Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New San Antonio panadería and coffee house going into former Rise Bakery in Stone Oak 

By
click to enlarge La Catrina Mexican Bakery & Coffee House will soon open inside Stone Oak’s former Rise Bakery. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • La Catrina Mexican Bakery & Coffee House will soon open inside Stone Oak’s former Rise Bakery.
The former home of Stone Oak’s Rise Bakery soon will be serving up pastries of the traditional Mexican variety, the Express-News reports.

La Catrina Mexican Bakery & Coffee House — which specializes in conchas, empanadas and roscas de Reyes — will open at 923 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 101, near the intersection of Loop 1604 and Hardy Oak Boulevard, the daily reports. Its first day of service is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31.



Owner Rodrigo Sosa told the Express-News the new panadería will serve donuts and bread along with its Mexican pastries. It also will offer a variety of Mexican breakfasts — think chilaquiles and molletes — plus sandwiches for lunch.

Fort those who prefer to drink their vices, La Catrina will feature a menu of coffee-based beverages made from organic beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico.

Several other bakeries serve the area, but La Catrina will be one of the few specializing in Mexican baked goods.

Rise offered a large selection of pastries, breads, sandwiches, burgers and salads to the Stone Oak area for more than a decade. However, the business closed early in the pandemic.

La Catrina will operate 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kung Fu Saloon, Mary Lou Davis: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  2. San Antonio Chick-Fil-A locations will give away free nuggets this week Read More

  3. Kung Fu Saloon opens in Northwest San Antonio, offering cocktails, vintage arcade games Read More

  4. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen has opened a second location in San Antonio's Stone Oak area Read More

  5. San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis holding pop-ups ahead of her move to California Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation