click to enlarge Instagram / culturespoon

San Antonio is a city unlike any other, simultaneously embracing its rich culture and history while looking forward. That applies to its culinary scene as well, where it’s easy to find chefs innovating while paying homage to the past. These 10 new San Antonio restaurants serve as a great reminder of the Alamo City’s strength as a culinary destination.

Beginner

Julia’s Bistro

At Julia’s, Chef de Cuisine Zack McKinney whips up French classics with a San Antonio flair. The escargot toast is reason enough to visit, but plenty of other plates also warrant a return — among them, the cured salmon tostada, braised lamb shank Provencale and Julia’s Cassoulet, which combines lamb, Mexican chorizo and duck confit served in a cannellini bean stew. 1725 Blanco Road, (210) 476-5404, juliasonblanco.com.

Full Belly Café + Bar

This Stone Oak spot is raising the bar for all-day diners with a globally inspired menu that spans breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full Belly offers original cocktails, freshly made pastries and chef-driven dishes including over-the-top souffle pancakes, cheesy patty melts and Spanish burnt cheesecake. 427 N Loop 1604 W., Suite 202, (210) 236-5374, fullbellysa.com.

Maverick Whiskey

Located inside the historic Lockwood Bank building, this new restaurant has hit its stride with dishes such as the smoked beef rib, chicken fried honey quail and the delectable street corn chowder. Arrive early to enjoy Maverick’s brewery and distillery tours, complete with samples of its beers and spirits. 115 Broadway St., (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

Los Azulejos Restaurante Bar

A newcomer to Castle Hills, Los Azulejos delivers modern Mexican cuisine that is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Standout dishes include the huachinango al guajillo, a roasted red snapper fillet surrounded by vegetables and guajillo chiles. Those looking for simpler fare are likely to embrace the house hamburgesa, topped with chorizo and ham. 2267 NW Military Highway, Suite 101, (210) 281-4500, facebook.com/losazulejosrestaurantebar.

click to enlarge Facebook / Europa Restaurant and Bar

Europa Restaurant & Bar

This ambitious restaurant takes diners on a continent-hopping culinary tour with plates including fresh Italian burrata, German schnitzel, Spanish mussels and Norwegian cod. End the meal with sharable desserts such as tiramisu, affogato and — in a nod to a non-European favorite — New York-style cheesecake. 8811 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 558-3323, europarestaurantandbar.com.

Intermediate

The Magpie

Tucked inside the East Side’s Hackberry Market, The Magpie brings chef Jungsuk “Sue” Kim’s Korean heritage and international culinary background to an ever-changing menu. Count on the restaurant for thoughtful wine options to pair with signature dishes including crisp and delightful Korean pancakes, lamb skewers and galbi jjim, or braised baby back pork ribs. 1602 E. Houston St., Suite 106, (210) 389-1584, magpie.us.

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine

Dim Sum’s Cantonese-inspired menu offers hundreds of dishes, but your best bet is to indulge in the restaurant’s namesake small plates among a group of friends. Once you’ve gotten your fill of ha gow shrimp dumplings, fried taro puffs and steamed beef tripe, move on to heartier dishes including the salty fish and chicken fried rice or the pork and shrimp-loaded homestyle rice noodles. 2313 NW Military Highway, Suite 125, (210) 340-0690.

Evolution Contemporary Mexican Cuisine

A vibrant addition to Olmos Park, Evo has already been recognized by Texas diners and critics as a place worth celebrating. Chef Arturo Fernandez reimagines classic Mexican flavors in elevated plates like the pulpo al pastor, lamb with rich adobo mole and an evolving 10-course tasting menu. 218 E Olmos Dr., (210)-236-8752, evolutioncuisine.com.

Advanced

Tlahco Mexican Restaurant

An inviting taqueria by day, and a relaxed yet robust eatery by night, Tlahco has quickly established itself as one of the best Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. And when we say “Mexican” we mean that — don’t come expecting Tex-Mex. Bring your favorite wine and pair it with the house steak tacos or the parillada al carbon with fresh flour and corn tortillas. End the evening with an order of café and conchas with cream. 6702 San Pedro Ave., (210) 455-0135, facebook.com/tlahcoSA.

Marla Restaurant

This Laredo-based eatery recently opened its first location in the Alamo City, bringing breakfast and lunch favorites to accommodate many tastes and diets. The Mexican chilaquiles, vegan pozole and gluten-free waffles and pancakes stacked with fresh fruit all merit exploring. In coming months, expect to see the restaurant roll out more vegan offerings and expand its hours to include dinner service. 510 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway #101, (210) 462-9504.