New sculpture by artist Pedro Reyes debuts at San Antonio's River Walk Public Art Garden 

Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Close-up view of Pedro Reyess' Stargazer (Citlali).
A new, large-scale public artwork has made its debut at San Antonio's River Walk Public Art Garden
.
On Monday, the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture announced the addition of Mexican artist Pedro Reyes' monumental 16-foot sculpture Stargazer (Citlali)
to the downtown cultural destination.
The large-scale sculpture, created from Mexican volcanic stone and marble, features a stylized seated female figure gazing at a star-shaped object that she holds between her fingers. Reyes was originally inspired to create the sculpture by San Antonio's tricentennial celebrations.
Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
-
Reyes stands next to his sculpture.
In a press release, the artist noted that Stargazer (Citlali)
honors a collective history of looking to the stars for inspiration, guidance and hope. Additionally, "Citlali" means "star" in Nauhatl, the indigenous language of Reyes' hometown of Mexico City.
"I wanted to offer a work that transcends the relatively recent borders and boundaries we know today to offer an ageless perspective in celebration of San Antonio's more than three hundred years of distinctive history and culture," Reyes said in a statement. "The star could be a star like the ones that shine over San Antonio each night — the same ones that have been contemplated by all peoples throughout the region's human history, the same ones that inspire awe and wonder as they help us glimpse our place in relation to the universe and time."
Stargazer (Citlali)
Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
The sculpture as seen from the river.
joins a growing slate of public artworks that are on display in the River Walk Public Art Garden. Located between the Shops at Rivercenter and the Henry B. González Convention Center, the garden boasts installations by San Antonio artists Ashley Mireles, Cade Bradshaw, Leticia Huerta, Kaldric Dow and others.
"The River Walk Public Art Garden has been an extensive, multi-year project that celebrates the spirit of connection with artworks by several San Antonio artists intermingled with pieces by international artists," Department of Arts & Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement.
The River Walk Public Art Garden is planned to be completed by the end of 2022 with the addition of a new plaza area that honors the history of social justice, civil rights and the labor movement in San Antonio.
