Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 08, 2022 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

New sculpture by artist Pedro Reyes debuts at San Antonio's River Walk Public Art Garden 

By
click to enlarge Close-up view of Pedro Reyess' Stargazer (Citlali). - COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN ANTONIO DEPARTMENT OF ARTS & CULTURE
  • Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
  • Close-up view of Pedro Reyess' Stargazer (Citlali).
A new, large-scale public artwork has made its debut at San Antonio's River Walk Public Art Garden.

On Monday, the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture announced the addition of Mexican artist Pedro Reyes' monumental 16-foot sculpture Stargazer (Citlali) to the downtown cultural destination.



The large-scale sculpture, created from Mexican volcanic stone and marble, features a stylized seated female figure gazing at a star-shaped object that she holds between her fingers. Reyes was originally inspired to create the sculpture by San Antonio's tricentennial celebrations.

click to enlarge Reyes stands next to his sculpture. - COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN ANTONIO DEPARTMENT OF ARTS & CULTURE
  • Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
  • Reyes stands next to his sculpture.
In a press release, the artist noted that Stargazer (Citlali) honors a collective history of looking to the stars for inspiration, guidance and hope. Additionally, "Citlali" means "star" in Nauhatl, the indigenous language of Reyes' hometown of Mexico City.

"I wanted to offer a work that transcends the relatively recent borders and boundaries we know today to offer an ageless perspective in celebration of San Antonio's more than three hundred years of distinctive history and culture," Reyes said in a statement. "The star could be a star like the ones that shine over San Antonio each night — the same ones that have been contemplated by all peoples throughout the region's human history, the same ones that inspire awe and wonder as they help us glimpse our place in relation to the universe and time."

click to enlarge The sculpture as seen from the river. - COURTESY OF CITY OF SAN ANTONIO DEPARTMENT OF ARTS & CULTURE
  • Courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
  • The sculpture as seen from the river.
Stargazer (Citlali) joins a growing slate of public artworks that are on display in the River Walk Public Art Garden. Located between the Shops at Rivercenter and the Henry B. González Convention Center, the garden boasts installations by San Antonio artists Ashley Mireles, Cade Bradshaw, Leticia Huerta, Kaldric Dow and others.

"The River Walk Public Art Garden has been an extensive, multi-year project that celebrates the spirit of connection with artworks by several San Antonio artists intermingled with pieces by international artists," Department of Arts & Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement.

The River Walk Public Art Garden is planned to be completed by the end of 2022 with the addition of a new plaza area that honors the history of social justice, civil rights and the labor movement in San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Public Theater of San Antonio will resume its 2021-2022 season in late March, reveals show dates Read More

  2. San Antonio's Tobin Center to host multicultural event in celebration of St. Patricks Day Read More

  3. San Antonio resident Aaron Sommers builds his own Spider-Verse one costume at a time Read More

  4. Crow artist Wendy Red Star reframes Native culture with ‘A Scratch on the Earth’ Read More

  5. 5 San Antonio splash pad locations will reopen ahead of spring break Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation