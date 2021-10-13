New smoothie and superfood shop Jugo opening Saturday in North San Antonio 

click image Facebook / Jugo

Jugo will soon open a Selma location.

San Antonio's northern suburb of Selma will get a juicy jolt Saturday with the opening of a new Jugo location.The spot is the fourth in the Alamo City for the Canada-based chain, which specializes in cold-pressed juices, superfood bowls, smoothies and teas. The new shop is located 15069 Interstate 35 at Forum Pointe shopping center.In addition to protein-packed bowls and smoothies, guests can pick up weekly cleansing regimens that feature the shop’s juices and detox teas.The company's three other SA locations are at 10003 NW Military Dr., 11915 Alamo Ranch Parkway and 9708 Business Parkway in Helotes. Jugo also plans to open a fifth location at Loop 1604 and Bitters Road, according to its website.After the Saturday grand opening, the Forum location will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m.-7 p.m.