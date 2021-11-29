Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 29, 2021

New soup shop Pho Viet S.A. now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood 

By
click image San Antonio’s far northwest side has gained a new slurping spot in Pho Viet S.A. - PEXELS / RODNAE PRODUCTIONS
  • Pexels / RODNAE Productions
  • San Antonio’s far northwest side has gained a new slurping spot in Pho Viet S.A.
Just in time for blustery, soup-worthy weather, San Antonio’s far northwest side has gained a new slurping spot in Pho Viet S.A.

The eatery held its soft opening Nov. 27 and serves up an extensive menu of phở, bánh mì and hủ tiếu.



Located at 11310 Culebra Road, Suite 112, Pho Viet S.A. is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

