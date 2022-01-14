New Southtown food truck serving up breakfast bites for San Antonians on the go 

click to enlarge Facebook / The Breakfast Truck

The Breakfast Truck is now serving morning vittles in the Southtown neighborhood.

The Breakfast Truck will soon add a waffle plate to its menu.

Southtown residents and workers now have a new weekday option for snagging the most important meal of the day.The Breakfast Truck, a mobile eatery slinging breakfast bites, has begun serving in the area, theOwners Sean and Venus Albert opened the mobile kitchen Monday, doling out four breakfast options that include plates with scrambled eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage, with hash browns and a roll.Breakfast sando aficionados can choose between an English muffin with egg, bacon or sausage option or a ham and cheese grilled sandwich.Tacos were a longtime calling for the Alberts, who previously operated the Ay, Chihuahua! Tacos food truck. However, the couple transitioned to breakfast to fill what they considered a void in the San Antonio food scene, thereports.“There are a million taco trucks [in the city], but there really isn’t much that offers a quick traditional breakfast in this part of town,” Sean Albert told the daily.Everything on The Breakfast Truck’s menu is priced at $9.99 and includes a cup of coffee or a bottle of orange juice. Diners in a time crunch can expect to get their orders hot and ready within 10 minutes.The Breakfast Truck is located at 1203 S. Alamo St., and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon.