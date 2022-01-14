New Southtown food truck serving up breakfast bites for San Antonians on the go 

click to enlarge
Facebook / The Breakfast Truck
The Breakfast Truck is now serving morning vittles in the Southtown neighborhood.
Southtown residents and workers now have a new weekday option for snagging the most important meal of the day.
The Breakfast Truck, a mobile eatery slinging breakfast bites, has begun serving in the area, the Express-News reports
Owners Sean and Venus Albert opened the mobile kitchen Monday, doling out four breakfast options that include plates with scrambled eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage, with hash browns and a roll.
Breakfast sando aficionados can choose between an English muffin with egg, bacon or sausage option or a ham and cheese grilled sandwich.
The Breakfast Truck will soon add a waffle plate to its menu.
Tacos were a longtime calling for the Alberts, who previously operated the Ay, Chihuahua! Tacos food truck. However, the couple transitioned to breakfast to fill what they considered a void in the San Antonio food scene, the Express-News
reports.
“There are a million taco trucks [in the city], but there really isn’t much that offers a quick traditional breakfast in this part of town,” Sean Albert told the daily.
Everything on The Breakfast Truck’s menu is priced at $9.99 and includes a cup of coffee or a bottle of orange juice. Diners in a time crunch can expect to get their orders hot and ready within 10 minutes.
The Breakfast Truck is located at 1203 S. Alamo St., and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon.
