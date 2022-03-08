New sticky bun shop selling sweet snacks in San Antonio's Balcones Heights neighborhood 

click image
Old Fashioned Sticky Buns is now open at 2317 Vance Jackson Road.
A new shop in Balcones Heights may be called Old Fashioned Sticky Buns, but it's serving up more than just its titular treat, MySA reports
.
Sure, sticky buns are the star at the new spot, located at 2317 Vance Jackson Road, which even offers a build-your-own cinnamon bun bar. However, those who lean to the savory side can choose between a trio of sandwiches and soups for lunch. And those who like to marry sweet and savory can opt for the cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich, made with the namesake bun, egg, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage.
Breakfast fiends can even indulge in all-you-can-eat French toast on Wednesdays and unlimited biscuits and gravy on Saturdays, MySA reports.
Just the same, the shop's main attraction is the aforementioned build-your-own-bun bar. Complete with vanilla and chocolate buttercream, peanut butter frosting and an extensive assortment candies, fresh fruit and sprinkles, according to the news site.
"People love that, especially kids," co-owner Bryan Goodrich told MySA.
Old Fashioned Sticky Buns is open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., according to the shop's website
.
