December 16, 2021 News » San Antonio News

New study names San Antonio fifth-best weekend getaway in the U.S. 

By
San Antonio has been named the fifth best vacation destination in the U.S. by luggage storage start-up Bounce.
  • Unsplash / Matthew LeJune
  • San Antonio has been named the fifth best vacation destination in the U.S. by luggage storage start-up Bounce.
A new analysis from luggage storage start-up Bounce has named the Alamo City the fifth-best U.S. city for a weekend break.

Based on metrics such as average accommodation costs, the number of things to do and how long it takes to get from the airport to the city center, San Antonio tied with Albuquerque, N.M., and Fresno, California, for the No. 5 spot. All three cities scored 5.20 out of possible 10.



Sitting at the top of the list was Miami with a score of 7.3 of 10. San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas followed closely in the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. Coming in dead last was Denver, which scored poorly for number of attractions and relaxation spaces per square mile.

And for those wondering, Bounce offers luggage storage locations for travelers who want to drop their bags ahead of their Airbnb or hotel check-in time for a chance to explore the city.

While San Antonio's ranking in the top five looks good on the surface, it's got to be a little bruising to the ego of folks who market the city as a tourist destination when we're in a dead heat with Albuquerque and, uh, Fresno.

And then there's this. For decades, promoters of SA as tourist mecca have talked about how vital it is to expand our rep beyond being a "drive destination" or a place to spend a fun weekend. And, yet, here we are again, being recognized as a city best suited for weekend getaways — and not even landing at the top of that list.

