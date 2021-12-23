New unscientific survey says Texas' favorite Christmas sweet is ... um ... peppermint bark? 

click image
CandyStore.com has released a poll that says Texas' favorite Christmas sweet is peppermint bark.
Online bulk candy purveyor CandyStore.com has released another one of its questionable surveys
, this one maintaining that the Lone Star State's favorite yuletide treat
is — wait for it — peppermint bark.
Huh?
Yes, if we're to believe the company's 2021 Most Popular Christmas Candy by State poll, the minty, chocolatey — and, to some, rich-to-the-point-of-nauseating — confection is most popular holiday sugar rush in 14 U.S. states, including Texas. And that's up from 11 last year.
Before you read to much into this alleged bark boom, consider the source of the numbers. The candy company reached out to its own customers to see which sweets were most popular in each state. Then it tapped major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure the survey “corresponded with seasonal observations.”
So, really, peppermint bark is the top Christmas candy for CandyStore.com customers
in the Lone Star State. Got it.
CandyStore.com tallies the top Christmas candies in every state every year.
Adding another interesting wrinkle, peppermint bark is landed at No. 10 on a separate Worst Christmas Candies
poll conducted by CandyStore.com. So, people hate it so much they love it? Or something?
On the bright side, at least Texas isn't trying to pass off candy corn as “reindeer corn,” which ranked as the top holiday candy in Alabama. Because that's just damned nasty.
