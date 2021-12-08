North East ISD's teacher's union blasts the district's review of books demanded by far-right lawmaker 

click to enlarge
UnSplash / Redd
A union representing North East ISD teachers blasted the district's review of books
flagged as "objectionable" by a conservative lawmaker, saying the material shouldn't removed from school campuses without a review by a panel of educators and parents.
In a statement Wednesday, the North East Educators Association — a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association — said it opposes "politically motivated efforts at censorship being driven by some state officials on the eve of an election year."
NEISD, one of the state's largest districts, this week began reviewing 400 books on a list compiled by Texas Rep. Matt Krause
, which the Fort Worth Republican said he's investigating because they "might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish." The 850 books on the list are largely by women, people of color and LGBTQ+ writers.
Krause, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is currently running for Tarrant County district attorney.
"North East ISD has been reviewing about 400 books in our schools that have been flagged as questionable by a legislator who probably has read few, if any, of them," North East Educators Association President Adonis Schurmann said in the union's statement.
"The North East Educators Association is seeking assurances from district administrators that no book is judged obscene or vulgar simply because it deals with a subject, such as race relations or LGBTQ issues, which make some parents or politicians uncomfortable," Shurmann added. "That would be an abuse of the educational process and a disservice to our students."
The group said it supports current district policy that allows parents to object to their own children checking out specific books from school libraries.
However, the union asked NEISD's administration to assure it that no book is restricted or removed from schools unless a panel of educators and parents is first allowed to make a "careful review."
