North San Antonio staple The Grill at Leon Springs aims to rebuild after 2021 fire 

The Grill at Leon Springs
The Grill at Leon Springs was completely decimated by a 2-alarm fire last May.
Longtime North San Antonio eatery The Grill at Leon Springs is working to rebuild following a devastating two-alarm fire last summer
, according to a report by news site MySA
Owner Thierry Burkle is seeking a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic and Design Review Commission to make changes to the structure, MySA reports. Those including the partial demolition of its facade and removal of the “exterior southwest wall and any unstable attached areas” damaged by the fire.
Once those changes are approved, crews will reconstruct the facade to "replicate what was once there,” according to the news site.
San Antonio firefighters were called to 15-year-old restaurant at 24100 Interstate 10 in the early morning hours of May 13, 2021. When crews arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames and its chimney had already collapsed.
The building not only housed The Grill at Leon Springs, known for New American fare. It opened in 1988 as the first Romano's Macaroni Grill, a concept that grew into a worldwide chain.
The HDRC is expected to vote on Burkle’s application Feb. 2, MySA reports.
