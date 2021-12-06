Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 06, 2021

Northeast San Antonio barbecue joint Windmill Ice House now serving beer and wine 

New-ish Northwest San Antonio barbecue eatery Windmill Ice House is now serving beer and wine to wash down its house-smoked meats.

The counter-service eatery was once a BYOB joint, but recently acquired its beer and wine license, ushering in a variety of beers, spiked seltzers and wine for outdoor imbibing.



In addition to its menu of brisket, sausage and monstrous "Dino Ribs," the one acre-spot, located at 2769 Nacogdoches Road, features a large outdoor area with yard games and a playground.


Windmill Ice House is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and offers live music on the weekends.

