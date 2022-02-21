Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022

Now-defunct San Antonio strip club suffers heavy damage from weekend fire 

By
click to enlarge Now-closed Secrets Gentlemen’s Club, located at 118 New Laredo Highway, experienced a fire over the weekend. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Now-closed Secrets Gentlemen’s Club, located at 118 New Laredo Highway, experienced a fire over the weekend.
The San Antonio Fire Department was called to extinguish an early morning fire Sunday at the site of the now-closed Secrets Gentlemen’s Club, MySA reports.

Crews arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. and worked to tame flames shooting through the empty building’s roof, according to the news site. Firefighters were eventually able to control the blaze, but authorities told MySA the building suffered heavy damage.



Though technically unoccupied, the building at 118 New Laredo Highway is reportedly known to house squatters. Fire department officials told MySA that crews have responded to blazes at building “several times” previously.

No injuries were reported.

