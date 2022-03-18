Off-duty NISD police officer shoots man trying to enter home on San Antonio's West Side 

click to enlarge
The NISD officer, a five year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
An off-duty Northside ISD police officer shot and wounded a 25-year-old man who was reportedly trying to force his way into a residence after allegedly assaulting another person inside, according to a KSAT report
.
Personnel from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an assault at a residence in the 1600 block of Overlook Bend at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the station reports. Deputies were unable to gather much information on their first visit.
When deputies returned a second time, however, one heard what sounded like an attempted burglary. An off-duty NISD officer, who lived on the same street, also heard the noise and came outside to investigate, KSAT reports.
According to KSAT,
the officer fired on the man as he reportedly tried to forcefully re-enter the home where he lived. Authorities told the station the wounded suspect allegedly assaulted someone else in the residence before the shooting.
The suspect, who was hit in the calf, was taken to a hospital, and the station reports that his condition is unknown. The NISD officer, a five-year force veteran, is on administrative duty while BSCO investigates the incident, according to the report.
