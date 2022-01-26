Òlàjú Art Group's 6th annual African Market Festival returns to San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Òlàjú

The African Market Festival returns for its sixth iteration this year.

Produced by Òlàjú Art Group, the sixth-ever African Market Festival will showcase talents from the African continent and diaspora in a celebration of Pan-African culture.Check out the main stage for a series of performances and speakers, browse the marketplace and art gallery, enjoy authentic African cuisines, or take in the festival’s signature runway fashion show. Community members of all backgrounds are welcome to the one-day event for an experience of curated cultural programming.Founded in Nigeria and established in Texas, Òlàjú Art Group established the market as a space to present works both for Africans and by Africans.The event is at the tail end of San Antonio’s 10th annual DreamWeek, a 16-day summit aimed to inspire civic engagement among local and global communities.