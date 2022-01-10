Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Olmos Park’s Glass and Plate Restaurant the latest San Antonio eatery to close its doors 

By
click image Glass and Plate Restaurant has closed permanently. - INSTAGRAM / GLASSANDPLATESA
  • Instagram / glassandplatesa
  • Glass and Plate Restaurant has closed permanently.
Glass and Plate, an Olmos Park-area restaurant helmed by chef Justin Ward and his wife Cristina, has closed just shy of its first anniversary.

Ward’s spacious dining spot offered American cuisine with European influences for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch at 4212 McCullough Ave., the space formerly occupied by Hearthstone Bakery.



Glass and Plate opened in February of 2021. The Current confirmed the closure Monday with a representative of the business.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mexican eatery La Fogata takes over the former Nosh space on Austin Highway Read More

  2. Taco Bell launches Taco Lover's Pass, a totally useless one-taco-a-day digital subscription service Read More

  3. New dual-level bar Conversa will bring ‘dress-to-impress' vibes to San Antonio in March Read More

  4. Korean donut spot Mochinut to open new location in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this Saturday Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter named to USA Today's best new restaurants list Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation