On Sunday, the increasingly hot San Antonio Spurs will will face off with still-cold Detroit 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs face the Pistons at home on Dec. 26.

Despite adding Arlington native Cade Cunningham to their roster with the No. 1 overall pick in last summer’s NBA draft, fortunes haven’t exactly shifted in Detroit for the Pistons.Cunningham and company endured an extended losing streak earlier this season and arrive in San Antonio on Sunday, Dec. 26 with one of the worst records in the NBA.The Spurs weathered a rough patch of their own last month with a timely winning streak that coincided with the return of Jakok Poeltl from health protocols and the reemergence of Derrick White.In a breakthrough campaign, Spurs captain Dejounte Murray continues to play at an All-Star level. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich complimented his backcourt during the recent win streak.“Derrick is back to being the Derrick White that we all remember, and that’s been a big plus for us, so there’s a lot of good things out on the court,” Popovich told reporters.“DJ [Murray] has continued to do what he’s done the whole season. He played fantastically, so we’re thrilled with it.”