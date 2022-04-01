One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

Kimberly S. Bowers served as CEO of San Antonio-based convenience store chain CST Brands from 2013 until it was acquired by Circle K's parent company in 2017 for $4.4 billion. As of 2014, she was just one of just 26 women serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, Fortune Magazine
noted at the time.
Turns out that in addition to being an ace at retail, Bowers knows something about real estate. The former exec recently listed this Hill Country Village home she purchased in 2011 for $1.4 million — or more than twice the $639,000 she paid for it, according to property records.
What's more, the 4,000-square-foot house was recently placed under contract by a potential buyer, according to a representative of the real estate company listing the property.
The residence is surrounded by greenery on a two-acre lot, which its listing describes as a "parklike oasis." Built in 1977, it also features sleek interior design with plenty of windows and plantation shutters to "keep out the light when needed." All of its flooring is either tile and wood.
This home is listed by Missy Stagers
with M. Stagers Realty Partners.
All photos by Realtor.com.