Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

One of Texas' two medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, which unveiled plans for a Houston dispensary, said SA may be close behind.

By on Tue, Mar 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants.
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials.

Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will open a Houston dispensary and noted that it's also evaluating other potential locations.

"San Antonio is absolutely on our short list and we hope to have some news soon," Denton said, responding to an email inquiry by the Current.

TXOG currently operates a dozen pick-up sites for patients enrolled in Texas' medical cannabis registry, including locations in San Antonio, Dallas and El Paso. However, the Houston site is its first full-fledged dispensary outside of Austin.

Under Texas' program, medical cannabis licensees are prohibited from storing inventory overnight in multiple locations, which means TXOG delivery drivers must  supply the Houston site daily and haul inventory back to Austin after operating hours. Presumably, the company would do the same in San Antonio.

Earlier this year, Texas was one of 13 U.S. states and territories to land a failing grade on national medical cannabis advocacy group Americans for Safe Access' 2021 report card. Chief among the state's demerits were restrictive rules that had so far limited it to just two retailers, both located in Austin.

"State legislators should address this critical lack of access," the report noted. "For a state as large as Texas, two retailers in a single city won’t cover it, even with the registry as small as it is."

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)
Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Cannabis Slideshows

DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)
Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Cannabis Slideshows

DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)
Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Moments from NORML's 2nd Annual Global Marijuana March

Trending

New federal law seeks to put limits on delta-8 THC, ending Texas' legal battle to ban the product

By Sanford Nowlin

A San Antonio CBD retailer shows off delta-8 gummies available for sale prior to the Texas regulators putting the product on its list of illegal substances.

Beto O'Rourke says the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature would back his plan to legalize weed

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke says the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature would back his plan to legalize weed

Both candidates in Democratic runoff for Texas Attorney General reiterate call to legalize cannabis

By Sanford Nowlin

Both Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are making it clear where they stand on marijuana reform.

Texas' biggest medical cannabis supplier offers highest-THC gummy available under state program

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas' largest medical cannabis company is now offering the state's highest-dosage gummy.

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us