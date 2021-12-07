Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 07, 2021

Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson comes to San Antonio area for events celebrating new movie 

By
click to enlarge Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. - SONY PICTURES
  • Sony Pictures
  • Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
One of the original Ghostbusters is making his way to the San Antonio area for a string of Ghostbusters: Afterlife tie-in events.

Local pop-culture con Celebrity Fan Fest and theater chain EVO Entertainment have teamed up to bring Ernie Hudson to town for a four-day film festival centered on the new Ghostbusters sequel.



In the movie — another entry in the new tradition of long-delayed sequels to popular '70s, '80s and '90s film franchises — Hudson reprises his role as Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore. Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman.

From Thursday-Sunday, Hudson will appear at various EVO Entertainment locations for autograph signings and photo ops. He'll also be around for screenings of Afterlife, which will be accompanied by Q&As with the actor.

Hudson's schedule includes:
  • Thursday, Dec. 9 at EVO Cinemas New Braunfels/Creekside Town Center, 214 Creekside Way
  • Friday, Dec. 10 at EVO Entertainment Kyle Crossing, 3200 Kyle Crossing
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at EVO Entertainment Schertz
Tickets and additional information are available on Celebrity Fan Fest's website.

