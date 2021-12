Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson comes to San Antonio area for events celebrating new movie 

click to enlarge Sony Pictures

Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Thursday, Dec. 9 at EVO Cinemas New Braunfels/Creekside Town Center, 214 Creekside Way

Friday, Dec. 10 at EVO Entertainment Kyle Crossing, 3200 Kyle Crossing

Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at EVO Entertainment Schertz

One of the original Ghostbusters is making his way to the San Antonio area for a string oftie-in events.Local pop-culture con Celebrity Fan Fest and theater chain EVO Entertainment have teamed up to bring Ernie Hudson to town for a four-day film festival centered on the newsequel.In the movie — another entry in the new tradition of long-delayed sequels to popular '70s, '80s and '90s film franchises — Hudson reprises his role as Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore.is directed by Jason Reitman, the son ofanddirector Ivan Reitman.From Thursday-Sunday, Hudson will appear at various EVO Entertainment locations for autograph signings and photo ops. He'll also be around for screenings of, which will be accompanied by Q&As with the actor.Hudson's schedule includes:Tickets and additional information are available on Celebrity Fan Fest's website