Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson comes to San Antonio area for events celebrating new movie 

Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
One of the original Ghostbusters is making his way to the San Antonio area for a string of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
tie-in events.
Local pop-culture con Celebrity Fan Fest and theater chain EVO Entertainment have teamed up to bring Ernie Hudson to town for a four-day film festival centered on the new Ghostbusters
sequel.
In the movie — another entry in the new tradition of long-delayed sequels to popular '70s, '80s and '90s film franchises — Hudson reprises his role as Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore. Afterlife
is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters
and Ghostbusters II
director Ivan Reitman.
From Thursday-Sunday, Hudson will appear at various EVO Entertainment locations for autograph signings and photo ops. He'll also be around for screenings of Afterlife
, which will be accompanied by Q&As with the actor.
Hudson's schedule includes:
- Thursday, Dec. 9 at EVO Cinemas New Braunfels/Creekside Town Center, 214 Creekside Way
- Friday, Dec. 10 at EVO Entertainment Kyle Crossing, 3200 Kyle Crossing
- Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 at EVO Entertainment Schertz
Tickets and additional information are available on Celebrity Fan Fest's website
.
