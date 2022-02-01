Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Overtime Theater celebrates Black History Month with launch of New Play Development series 

By
click to enlarge Pictured from left to right: Shania Thomas (actress), Danielle King (actress) and Aisha Love (director). - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Pictured from left to right: Shania Thomas (actress), Danielle King (actress) and Aisha Love (director).
The Overtime Theater will debut its New Play Development series on Thursday with a staged reading featuring former Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan.

Throughout the month of February, the program will spotlight Black playwrights in observance of Black History Month.



The Overtime has chosen Los Angeles playwright LaDarrion Williams' Coco Queens for Thursday's debut reading. As part of the program, Williams' full-length play will receive two rehearsals, a public staged reading and an audience feedback session.

"For a playwright, a staged reading is an important preparatory step in the creative process," Jade Esteban Estrada, the new artistic director of the Overtime Theater, said in a statement. "Over the course of the year, I invite all San Antonio actors and directors to take part in what I hope will be an artistically rewarding program at our theater."

The play's four castmembers include Danielle King, Shania Thomas, Andrews-Sullivan and Denise Swain. Aisha Love will direct the staged reading.

"This play is about heritage and the beauty and complexities of Black womanhood who had to keep on keepin' on," Williams said in a statement. "I'm so excited to share this with San Antonio audiences for Black History Month."

$9, 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd., Suite 205, (210) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs unveil the team's 2022 Fiesta medal Read More

  2. McNay Art Museum will host a free screening of the movie musical In the Heights Thursday Read More

  3. San Antonio Film Commission seeks work of young moviemakers for its 2022 #FilmSA competition Read More

  4. Book explores influence of trabajo rústico artisan Dionicio Rodríguez in San Antonio and beyond Read More

  5. Austin's 'You're My Butter Half' mural now sporting much less romantic sentiment Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation