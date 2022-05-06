Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Tony Liberto, owner and president of San Antonio-based Ricos Products Co. Inc. has made a career out of selling snack foods, including the concession nacho cheese the company pioneered.
That said, there's nothing cheesy about the 3,500-square-foot Shavano Park home Liberto and his wife Catherine recently listed for $1.2 million. According to Bexar County property records, the couple have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property since 2008.
The residence's kitchen is certainly a far cry from a heat-and-eat snack bar. It includes a chef-style gas range plus a warming drawer, glass-fronted cabinets and a massive fridge, according to the property listing. Even the outdoor cooking area facing the pool is equipped for some serious culinary undertakings.
A wide fireplace framed in dark wood and surrounded by custom tiles gives the two-story living room a strong focal point, while the master suite includes private access to lush backyard which includes not only a pool but a fire pit and a zip line. A green belt runs behind the property, which only has one neighbor because it's located on a corner, the listing agent Chad Hughes noted.
"That back yard really is like a park in the middle of Shavano Park," he said.
Let's take a look.
This home is listed by Chad Hughes
with ERA Colonial Real Estate.
All photos housed on Realtor. com.