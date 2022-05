Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Tony Liberto, owner and president of San Antonio-based Ricos Products Co. Inc. has made a career out of selling snack foods, including the concession nacho cheese the company pioneered.That said, there's nothing cheesy about the 3,500-square-foot Shavano Park home Liberto and his wife Catherine recently listed for $1.2 million. According to Bexar County property records, the couple have lived in the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property since 2008.The residence's kitchen is certainly a far cry from a heat-and-eat snack bar. It includes a chef-style gas range plus a warming drawer, glass-fronted cabinets and a massive fridge, according to the property listing. Even the outdoor cooking area facing the pool is equipped for some serious culinary undertakings.A wide fireplace framed in dark wood and surrounded by custom tiles gives the two-story living room a strong focal point, while the master suite includes private access to lush backyard which includes not only a pool but a fire pit and a zip line. A green belt runs behind the property, which only has one neighbor because it's located on a corner, the listing agent Chad Hughes noted."That back yard really is like a park in the middle of Shavano Park," he said.Let's take a look.This home is listed by Chad Hughes with ERA Colonial Real Estate.