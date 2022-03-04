Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Owners of Aztec Theatre, Smoke Skybar to open new spot on the San Antonio Riverwalk 

By
click image Smoke BBQ + Riverbar can accommodate about 400 guests on its sprawling patio. - INSTAGRAM / SMOKESANANTONIO
  • Instagram / smokesanantonio
  • Smoke BBQ + Riverbar can accommodate about 400 guests on its sprawling patio.
San Antonio nightspot operators Adrian Martinez and Sam Panchevre are expanding their repertoire with a sprawling new Riverwalk venue dubbed Smoke BBQ + Riverbar, MySA reports.

Martinez, who owns Smoke BBQ + Skybar near downtown, and Panchevre — owner of Sam’s Burger Joint and the Aztec Theatre — will debut the patio-focused property on Tuesday, March 15 not far from the Arneson River Theater, the news site reports.



"The Riverwalk is a special place for our city and the opportunity to bring our homegrown brand to the water is priceless," Martinez told MySA. "This move puts our name in front of a national audience and we are truly prepared for that. Timing was key as we are slowly coming out of the pandemic, conventions are starting to come back, and Fiesta is only a few weeks away."

The spot is located on the grounds of the Jeremiah Dashiell House, 511 Villita, a two-story, mid-19th century home owned by the San Antonio Conservation Society. Before the partnership between the two venue owners, the location was expected to house a bar called Rocky's on the River.

Martinez told MySA that Smoke BBQ + Riverbar will program live entertainment and DJ sets weekly while serving barbecue, beer and cocktails. The partners also said the space, whose massive patio overlooks the San Antonio River, can accommodate 400 guests with indoor seating for 80.  

Martinez started Smoke, a massive, multi-level bar and restaurant in St. Paul Square in March 2016 but closed in July 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He reopened a reimagined Smoke at 501 E. Crockett Street that November, less than a mile away from the original space. The new iteration is almost completely outdoors.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's second P. Terry's Burger Stand now open in Stone Oak Read More

  2. L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken will grow Texas footprint with 8 San Antonio-area stores Read More

  3. French pastry-maker Bakerly will open 300-employee facility in Southeast San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf to hold spring reopening this weekend Read More

  5. San Antonio's flagship Rosella Coffee, the chain's last freestanding store, has closed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation