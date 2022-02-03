Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 03, 2022

Owners of San Antonio watering holes partner with Current for inaugural Ice House Week 

By
Southtown's Friendly Spot Ice House is among the drinking spots participating in Icehouse Week.
  • Instagram / thefriendlyspot
  • Southtown's Friendly Spot Ice House is among the drinking spots participating in Icehouse Week.
Popular drinking spots the Friendly Spot and Dakota Eastside Icehouse have joined forces with the Current to launch San Antonio Icehouse Week, a 10-day celebration of some of the city’s most vibrant indoor-outdoor bars and restaurants.

From Feb. 25 to March 6, roughly 30 participating icehouses will offer specialty pricing, prizes and giveaways. A portion of proceeds will benefit LiftFund, a San Antonio nonprofit that offers loans, grants and resources to local startups and small businesses.



Alamo City entrepreneurs Jody Newman — of Bruno’s Dive Bar and the Friendly Spot — and Dakota Eastside Icehouse’s Kent Oliver dreamed up Icehouse Week as a way to support local, independent small businesses in the wake of the pandemic — all while celebrating the icehouse's vital place in South Texas culture.

Drinking spots taking part in the inaugural Icehouse Week include Big Hops, Brooster’s Backyard, Burleson Beer Yard, Lucy Cooper’s Texas Icehouse, Social Spot and Windmill Icehouse, among others. A full list is available online.

