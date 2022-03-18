Owners of San Antonio's Green Lantern, Box Car bar to take over UTSA-area Study Space nightspot 

click image
Instagram / thecoffeegram_
Popular UTSA-area bar and grill Study Space will soon have a new name and concept, news site mySA reports
William Camarillo and Tony Coss — the latter of whom also owns nightspots La Roca, Green Lantern and Box Car — have the purchased the spot and will reopen it as Witness. An Instagram page
for the new business describes it as a "sporting club."
Located at at 7280 UTSA Boulevard, Study Space featured a lobby coffeehouse also with a bar and restaurant until about two weeks ago, MySA reports. At that time, a new concept called The Drink Box took over The Study Space's social media pages.
Study Space owner Wendi Torres told MySA that The Drink Box is the new persona of the coffee business housed in the lobby. She will continue operating that business, but will run it from a food truck in the parking lot, according to the news site.
Onsite bakery Dario’s, which was housed in the coffeehouse, said via social media that during the building's renovations it will operate by taking orders for curbside pickup.
