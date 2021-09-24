Painter and muralist Cristina Sosa Noriega is selling her home in San Antonio's historic Knob Hill 

September 24, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio visual artist Cristina Sosa Noriega has put her home in the historic, east-of-downtown Knob Hill neighborhood on sale for $575,000.
Built in 1907, the two-story property features dual front porches overlooking Pittman-Sullivan Park and its iconic 32-foot-high Open Hand Open Heart Open Mind sculpture.
If Sosa Noriega's name isn't familiar, her artwork might be. Her Tex-Mex version of the classic Loteria game became a line of kitchenware carried by H-E-B and other retailers. What's more, her mural featuring pecans and mountain lions is part of the "Four Seasons" World Heritage Mural array along Villamain Road under the Loop 410 underpass.
The painter's four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property features the hardwood floors, architectural details and sweeping ceilings one expects to find in hundred-year-old Alamo City homes. It also includes an unusual addition for houses of that era: a three-car garage.
