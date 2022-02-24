Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 24, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Paris Is Burning screening and drag ball to benefit San Antonio AIDS Foundation 

By
The film screening will be followed by a drag ball. - MIRAMAX
  • Miramax
  • The film screening will be followed by a drag ball.
In a nod to Black History Month, San Antonio pop singer and artist Wayne Holtz will host a screening of the culturally significant 1990 American documentary Paris Is Burning.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and a drag ball follows the screening.



Paris Is Burning chronicles the Golden Age of drag ball culture which flourished during the late 1980s in New York City among the African-American, Latino, gay and transgender communities. Directed by Jennie Livingston, the film won awards from the Sundance Film Festival, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, San Francisco International Lesbian & Gay Film Festival and the GLAAD Media Awards, among others. Terrence Rafferty of the New Yorker described Paris Is Burning as “a beautiful piece of work — lively, intelligent, exploratory ….”

$10, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, facebook.com/brickatbluestar.

