Patty Mills will return to San Antonio in Friday matchup between the Spurs and Brooklyn Nets 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

Former Spur Patty Mills returns to the AT&T Center Saturday when the Nets play the Spurs at home.

Beloved former Spur Patty Mills makes his return to the AT&T Center this Friday night as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.Mills has proved indispensable for the Nets in seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving’s absence, averaging a career-best 14 points per game and emerging as a consistent third scoring option behind Kevin Durant and James Harden. Mills is also shooting a career-high 43 percent from beyond the arc, is the only Nets player not to miss a game this season, and has instilled confidence not lost on his new head coach.“He’s added so much to our group, our culture, just by the person he is, by how pure his motives are and how much he wants to win as a group and for his teammates,” Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters last month. “He’s been unbelievable, not just on the floor, but off the floor as well.”Despite being a key reserve in San Antonio’s 2014 championship run, Mills is equally remembered for his contributions off the court, all of which will be celebrated when takes the floor against his former team.