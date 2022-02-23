Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 23, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy, collected $1 million paycheck after departure 

By
click to enlarge CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams left amid turmoil at the city-owned utility. - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams left amid turmoil at the city-owned utility.
Nice work if you can get it.

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams, who resigned following public outrage over the company's handling of Winter Storm Uri, picked up a $1 million final paycheck on her way out the door, according to KSAT News.

More than $751,000 of that total came in the form of a “restoration payment," the TV station reports, citing financial records. A lawyer for San Antonio's publicly-owned utility told KSAT the sum is a distribution of benefits from a taxable non-qualified retirement plan. So, now you know.

Padding out that already hefty total, Gold-Williams raked in $272,000 for unused vacation time accumulated during her 18 years on the job, according to the report.

The payouts were on top of Gold-Williams' base salary of $486,000. What's more, she's eligible for a pension and has the option of staying on the company health plan as a retiree, the station reported. Officials declined to reveal the size of her pension, however, saying state law prohibits keeps it confidential.

Gold-Williams announced her resignation last fall after complaints about CPS Energy's handling of the outages during last February's winter storm as well as the transparency of its operations.

The executive also faced additional media scrutiny over internal complaints filed by CPS attorneys, her spending of company funds and her oversight of former chief operating officer Fred Bonewell, who resigned days before she did.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Houston couple slain in San Antonio allegedly shot by their own son Read More

  2. Lack of transparency surrounds the city of San Antonio's push to fell heritage trees at Brackenridge Park Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushes child welfare agency to classify gender-affirming care as abuse Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Cranking the asinine up to 11 with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Read More

  5. Former chief of Texas' grid says Greg Abbott made the call to keep power prices high during freeze Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation