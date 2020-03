Tencha La Jefa is not obsessed with passing for female, fitting in or looking glamorous — she'd much rather make you laugh. She fell into the world of drag on a whim but quickly established a signature look all her own: a messy wig full of rollers, over-the-top eye makeup reminiscent of Divine and a snaggle-toothed grin that would send any dentist running for the hills. A proud Rey Lopez Entertainment Showgirl who emcees all the local LGBT nightlife kingpin's events at Heat Nightclub, La Jefa excels at audience interaction and exemplifies drag's unique ability to inspire folks to forget their cares for a moment and stop taking everything so seriously. That’s exactly why she’s a local treasure.Photo via Instagram / tenchalajefa