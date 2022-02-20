Pest control agency shares skin-crawling photos of 1 million dead mosquitos 

"Lee County’s many acres of salt marsh and other wetlands are some of the most prolific mosquito breeding habitats on earth," said Executive Director David Hoel. "In order to provide a comfortable outdoor environment for Lee County citizens and reduce the threat of diseases posed by mosquitoes, the District continually monitors these habitats and endeavors to control mosquitoes in the aquatic immature stages before they become flying and biting adult mosquitoes."
Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like?? Check out the results of an LCMCD trapping project that took place in one section of one neighborhood on Sanibel Island over the summer of 2021. #FighttheBite pic.twitter.com/nLX1hdvfz0— Lee County Mosquito Control (@LeeCoMosquito) February 16, 2022
