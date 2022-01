Pet grooming coming soon ... to a San Antonio Lowe's? 

click to enlarge UnSplash / Reba Spike

One of the latest unlikely corporate brand team-ups is bringing dog grooming into big box home stores.

Has anyone ever walked into Lowe’s to pick out a light fixture and thought, “Damn, I wish this guy in a blue apron could groom my dog?” Likely not.Even so, that odd hypothetical is about to become a reality thanks to the brilliant corporate minds at Lowe’s and Petco, news site MySA reports . The big-box home improvement and pet retail chains have teamed up by launching Lowe’s+Petco pilot stores in select markets across the country.For some reason, San Antonio is one of them.“For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls,” Lowe's Executive VP of Marketing Bill Boltz said in a press release.The new store-within-a-store concept will launch next month at Alamo Ranch, and the duo hopes to open an additional 14 in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to MySA.Maybe if the combo does well enough, pet lovers will be able to buy dishwashers at their local Petco store too. But don't get your hopes up.