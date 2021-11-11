Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 11, 2021

Pet-related tech company Rover Group Inc. will open San Antonio office, creating 90 jobs 

Seattle-based Rover Group Inc. is set to open a San Antonio office next year.
  • Seattle-based Rover Group Inc. is set to open a San Antonio office next year.
Pet lovers contemplating a career change take note.

Pet-related technology company Rover Group Inc. plans to open a San Antonio office next year and staff it with 90 people, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



Seattle-based Rover runs an online system and app that connects dog and cat owners with pet specialists — think sitters, dog walkers and groomers — in neighborhoods across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The company will develop a customer-contact center in the Alamo City, creating around 90 jobs by the end of next year, spokesperson Dave Rosenbaum told the SABJ. Rover hasn't yet chosen a location for the office since most of its global team continues to work remotely, he added.

The company’s career listings currently show openings for several customer experience positions — as well as a director of operations spot — in the upcoming San Antonio office.

