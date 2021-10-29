Pink Hill bar has opened on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor just north of downtown 

click image
-
Instagram / thepinkhill
-
New bar and marketplace Pink Hill will open Friday.
Folks looking to sip and stroll north of downtown now have another option: new bar Pink Hill and its neighboring retail and food concepts will open Friday, news site MySA reports
.
Located in a warehouse at 2012 Broadway, the drinkery will open at 4 p.m., slinging a broad selection of independent Texas beer, wine and ciders, along with cocktails and frozen drinks.
"The menu showcases fresh ingredients and highlights the quality of the spirits," Pink Hill operating partner Bronte Treat, who also's part owner of the nearby Broadway News development, told the daily. "It’s a fun and approachable menu with something for everyone.”
Pink Hill has been teasing cocktails and retail partners — such as health and wellness brand Relyt and vintage clothing seller AWOL — on its social media ahead of its official opening.
Hungry visitors to the new space can nosh on food-truck eats including Southern-style comfort fare Slaps Chicken, birria tacos from Grappin or fried rice from Pound It, MySA reports.
Pink Hill will be open Friday 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.