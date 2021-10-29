Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Pink Hill bar has opened on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor just north of downtown 

By
click image New bar and marketplace Pink Hill will open Friday. - INSTAGRAM / THEPINKHILL
  • Instagram / thepinkhill
  • New bar and marketplace Pink Hill will open Friday.
Folks looking to sip and stroll north of downtown now have another option: new bar Pink Hill and its neighboring retail and food concepts will open Friday, news site MySA reports.

Located in a warehouse at 2012 Broadway, the drinkery will open at 4 p.m., slinging a broad selection of independent Texas beer, wine and ciders, along with cocktails and frozen drinks.



"The menu showcases fresh ingredients and highlights the quality of the spirits," Pink Hill operating partner Bronte Treat, who also's part owner of the nearby Broadway News development, told the daily. "It’s a fun and approachable menu with something for everyone.”


Pink Hill has been teasing cocktails and retail partners  — such as health and wellness brand Relyt and vintage clothing seller AWOL — on its social media ahead of its official opening.

Hungry visitors to the new space can nosh on food-truck eats including Southern-style comfort fare Slaps Chicken, birria tacos from Grappin or fried rice from Pound It, MySA reports.

Pink Hill will be open Friday 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday 11 a.m.-midnight.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Starbucks employees scheduled for huge raises and could make up to $23 an hour Read More

  2. These 5 San Antonio bars will be overrun with booze — and boos — Halloween weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake Read More

  4. San Antonio episode of new series from United Tacos of America host to screen at Islla Street Brewing Read More

  5. Saint City Supper Club partners with San Antonio event venue The Espee for year-long dinner series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation