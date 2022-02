Pinstack chain to open entertainment and dining venue near San Antonio’s North Star Mall 

click to enlarge 8A Photography for Entertainment Properties Group Inc.

San Antonio's Pinstack will offer 28 luxury bowling lanes.

Entertainment and dining chain Pinstack will make its Alamo City debut later this year, bringing a massive facility featuring bowling, laser tag, rock climbing walls and giant foosball to the North Star Mall area.Dallas-based Entertainment Properties Group Inc. said the 54,000-square-foot venue will be its fifth in Texas.The San Antonio location is slated to open in late 2022, according to the company. Construction is now underway at 742 NW Loop 410 in the Park North Shopping Center.The new Pinstack will offer 28 bowling lanes, replete with lane-side service from a "Bowl Bar" that includes food, wine, cocktails and two dozen draft beers, according to the company. The venue also will include arcade games, an elevated ropes course, a massive rock-climbing wall, laser tag and bumper cars.EPG currently has Pinstack locations in Plano, Irving, Allen and Austin, the latter of which opened in February 2020.