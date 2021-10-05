Planned Parenthood South Texas offering free 'morning-after pills' at its San Antonio sites 

Jaime Monzon

Women in San Antonio protest Texas' new abortion law last month.

click to enlarge Facebook / Planned Parenthood South Texas

This ad appeared on Planned Parenthood South Texas' Facebook page over the weekend.

In the wake of Texas' near-complete ban on abortions, Planned Parenthood South Texas is offering free emergency contraception t0 people who request it at its health centers.The over-the-counter medication, often called a "morning-after pill," is designed to help women avoid unwanted pregnancies if taken within three days of unprotected sex. The free pills are available through November 30 at Planned Parenthood's five health centers in San Antonio and also at its Harlingen and Brownsville sites.Planned Parenthood South Texas began offering the free medication in response to Texas' restrictive abortion ban, spokesperson Mara Posada said. It began advertising the pills' availability over the weekend on social media."We realize the need to reduce unintended pregnancies is crucial now more than ever," Posada said.The women's health provider received an outpouring of financial support after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law, Posada added. Those donations are funding the free medication.The offer comes roughly a month after Planned Parenthood announced it had stopped conducting abortions at three of its four San Antonio clinics for fear of being sued for providing the procedure.Texas' new law bans abortions once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, a time when many women aren't yet aware they're pregnant. What's more, it enables virtually any private citizen to sue someone they think enabled an abortion that violated the rule.