February 04, 2022

Plans for swanky revamp of San Antonio Marriott hotel back on track for early 2023 unveiling 

By
click image Plans for the upcoming Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection include a new bar. - INSTAGRAM / WHITELODGING
  • Instagram / whitelodging
  • Plans for the upcoming Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection include a new bar.
After a two-year pandemic pause, Indiana-based hotel management company White Lodging is moving ahead on plans to turn the old Marriott Plaza hotel into a luxury getaway with swanky amenities, MySA reports.

Upon completion, the 251-room property at 555 S. Alamo St., will be known as The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection, the news site reports. It's scheduled to reopen in early 2023,    



Features planned for the property include a new bar, day spa, bungalow suites and a resort-style pool. Plans also include space for a new restaurant and bar featuring "cross-cultural cuisine,” though White Lodging spokesperson Mike Banas told MySA the company hasn't yet selected a chef.

click image A rendering of the upcoming Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection's new lobby. - INSTAGRAM / WHITELODGING
  • Instagram / whitelodging
  • A rendering of the upcoming Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection's new lobby.
White Lodging also manages Canopy San Antonio and its Domingo and Otro bar and restaurant, which opened last spring.

