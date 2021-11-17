Pluckers Wing Bar to open third San Antonio location near North Star Mall in January 

click to enlarge Photo by Melissa Skorpil

Pluckers Wing Bar will open a third San Antonio location near North Star Mall in January of 2022.

Texas-based wing chain Pluckers will open its third Alamo City location early next year, gaining a foothold in the North Star Mall area. The new store will open in late January at 92 NE Loop 410, in a former Logan's Roadhouse space, according to company officials.The opening expands Pluckers’ brick-and-mortar footprint in Central Texas to 26 stores. The chain also operates four outlets inside major sports arenas in Texas and Louisiana.While wing lovers and fans of the chain’s fried pickles, burgers and bacon-wrapped hot dogs wait for its new eatery, they can indulge at either of its existing local spots. One is located at 15651 Interstate 10 in Northwest San Antonio, and the other is at 14881 Interstate 35 North in Selma.