Saturday, June 5, 2021

Poll: 1 in 3 Texans would look favorably on a politician who is open about marijuana use

Posted By on Sat, Jun 5, 2021 at 10:09 AM

A new survey suggests some voters would rather that lawmakers be open about whether they've smoked out.
  • Shutterstock
  • A new survey suggests some voters would rather that lawmakers be open about whether they've smoked out.
The days of politicians like Bill Clinton sheepishly admitting they tried marijuana but "didn't inhale" could soon be over. 

That's because while the federal government has dragged its feet on ending cannabis prohibition, a record 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis, according to a 2020 Gallup poll.



Cannabis is legal for adult use in 17 states plus the District of Columbia, and legal for medical use in 36 states and D.C., and decriminalized in another 13 states. Texas expanded its medical marijuana program during the recently completed legislative session, although many argue that it didn't go far enough.

A recent poll by Rehabs.com based on a survey of 3,000 voters found that more than 1 in 3 (38%) of Texans say they would look favorably on a politician who is open about their cannabis use. That compares to a national average of 44%. 

The survey also found that when it comes to alcohol, 39% of voters say they would support a politician who is open about having issues with alcohol. And given the fact that the younger generations have grown up on the internet, warts and all, nearly 1 in 4 (23%) think Millennial and Gen Z politicians should be treated more leniently for past indiscretions involving drugs and alcohol use.

Sanford Nowlin also contributed to this report.

A version of this story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

