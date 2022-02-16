Popular comic and Scorcese film alum Sebastian Maniscalco brings stand-up show to San Antonio 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre

Not just anyone can boast about being a successful stand-up and appearing in a Scorsese film (). But Sebastian Maniscalco is that guy.The comic, who grew up in a Chicago suburb, got his start in LA at The Comedy Store. His inspirations came from masters of the form — he cites legends like Jerry Seinfeld and George Carlin, for example.Fans of late-night talk shows have likely seen him making the rounds thanks to appearances onand. Beyond that, Maniscalco has a Netflix special,, which is also the title of his 2018 memoir.He’s also been touted as “the hottest comic in America” by a little paper called theSomehow not convinced of this guy’s bona fides? He’s appearing in the upcoming live actionfilm as well.