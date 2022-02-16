Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 16, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Popular comic and Scorcese film alum Sebastian Maniscalco brings stand-up show to San Antonio 

By
The New York Times has called Sebastian Maniscalco the "hottest comic in America."
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
  • The New York Times has called Sebastian Maniscalco the "hottest comic in America."
Not just anyone can boast about being a successful stand-up and appearing in a Scorsese film (The Irishman). But Sebastian Maniscalco is that guy.

The comic, who grew up in a Chicago suburb, got his start in LA at The Comedy Store. His inspirations came from masters of the form — he cites legends like Jerry Seinfeld and George Carlin, for example.



Fans of late-night talk shows have likely seen him making the rounds thanks to appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Conan. Beyond that, Maniscalco has a Netflix special, Stay Hungry, which is also the title of his 2018 memoir.

He’s also been touted as “the hottest comic in America” by a little paper called the New York Times.

Somehow not convinced of this guy’s bona fides? He’s appearing in the upcoming live action Mario film as well.

$79.50-$225, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

