January 27, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Popular San Antonio eatery Thyme for Lunch closing 'for a few months' so owners can focus on self-care 

click image Thyme for Lunch is located in San Antonio's Medical Center. - FACEBOOK / THYME FOR LUNCH
  • Facebook / Thyme for Lunch
  • Thyme for Lunch is located in San Antonio's Medical Center.
Popular Medical Center eatery Thyme for Lunch will go on hiatus "for a few months" after Sunday, Jan. 30, citing the owners' need to focus on physical and mental health.

“We, like all restaurants, have had a rough couple of years,” a Wednesday Facebook post read. “With supply chain issues, rising staffing and other costs across the board, we have decided to close for a few months to rest, recharge and focus on our health - both physical and mental.”



The globally inspired eatery opened in Stone Oak in 2016. Three years later, owners Anang and Morgan Mehta moved the health-focused breakfast and lunch spot to its current location, 9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104.

Although known for an impressive menu of sandwiches, the restaurant also won a following for its composed salads and its Buddha Bowls, piled high with fresh vegetables and finished with lemongrass chicken, spicy beef or vegan portobello mushrooms and Indian chana masala.

Folks looking to get in one last Buddha Bowl before the hiatus can do so Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

