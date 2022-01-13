Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Popular West San Antonio Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ha Long now under new ownership 

Local noodle shop Pho Ha Long is now under new ownership.
  • Local noodle shop Pho Ha Long is now under new ownership.
Local noodle shop Pho Ha Long has changed hands with longtime overseer Tan Bui transferring ownership to his cousin Dustin Chu.

Bui shared the news Tuesday on the restaurant's Facebook page, thanking patrons for an “intense yet rewarding journey.”



Bui will transition to practicing dentistry full-time — he completed his schooling while operating the shop, according to the post, which notes that Chu is already learning the ropes.

Pho Ha Long, located at 6424 NW Loop 410, will continue to serve up an extensive menu of pho and other Vietnamese favorites as Chu acclimates to his new role. It's open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

