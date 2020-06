Powerful Signs Carried During San Antonio's Black Lives Matter Protests

San Antonians have taken to the streets for 11 days of protests to demand racial justice and police accountability after the death of George Floyd. While the number of participants and the consistency of the demonstrations both send a powerful message, so do the individual signs people carry. We compiled a few that articulate the message of the movement loud and clear.



Photos by James Dobbins, Jaime Monzon and Sanford Nowlin