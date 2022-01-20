Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 20, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Progressive Greg Casar ahead by 28 points in U.S. House race to serve downtown San Antonio 

By
click to enlarge U.S. House candidate Greg Casar talks to potential voters. - COURTESY PHOTO / GREG CASAR
  • Courtesy Photo / Greg Casar
  • U.S. House candidate Greg Casar talks to potential voters.
A new poll shows progressive Greg Casar with a 28-point advantage in the Democratic primary for the blue-leaning congressional district that spans San Antonio's and Austin's downtown areas.

A three-term member of Austin City Council, Casar leads rivals Eddie Rodriguez, who represents Austin in the Texas House, and Rebecca Viagrán, who served on San Antonio's city council for four terms, according to the poll by Washington D.C.-based Lake Research Partners.



According to Lake, 48% of likely Democratic primary voters favor Casar to represent Texas Congressional District 35. Meanwhile, 20% threw their support to Rodriguez and 14% to Viagrán, who represented the South Side's District 3 while on council.

The trio launched campaigns late last year after Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the district's longtime officeholder, said he would run to represent a new Austin district created in the latest redrawing of the state's political maps.

Casar, the youngest-ever member of Austin's council, championed that city's 2018 passage of paid sick leave and has been active in police-accountability efforts. He's also been a frequent GOP target due to his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Working families from Austin to San Antonio deserve leadership that will show up, fight and deliver for reproductive rights, Medicare for All and a functional electric grid,” Casar said in an emailed statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to connect with voters as we build our grassroots movement across this district.”

Neither the Rodriguez or Viagrán campaigns were available for immediate comment.

While Casar's statement trumpeted his progressive policy positions, campaign spokesperson Tara Pohlmeyer said the candidate has also been actively knocking doors across the district. He's visited San Antonio "at least a couple dozen times" since announcing his candidacy, she added.

Early voting for the Democratic Primary runs Feb. 14-25 with Election Day scheduled for March 1.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Five Texas QAnon supporters are running for Congress, second to only to Florida and California Read More

  2. San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know Read More

  3. Texas ranked one of the worst states for retirees based on its high property and sales taxes Read More

  4. Judson ISD probing social media account posting photos of students pooping Read More

  5. Man shot in the head outside Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio location on Sunday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation