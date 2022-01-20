Progressive Greg Casar ahead by 28 points in U.S. House race to serve downtown San Antonio 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Greg Casar

U.S. House candidate Greg Casar talks to potential voters.

A new poll shows progressive Greg Casar with a 28-point advantage in the Democratic primary for the blue-leaning congressional district that spans San Antonio's and Austin's downtown areas.A three-term member of Austin City Council, Casar leads rivals Eddie Rodriguez, who represents Austin in the Texas House, and Rebecca Viagrán, who served on San Antonio's city council for four terms, according to the poll by Washington D.C.-based Lake Research Partners.According to Lake, 48% of likely Democratic primary voters favor Casar to represent Texas Congressional District 35. Meanwhile, 20% threw their support to Rodriguez and 14% to Viagrán, who represented the South Side's District 3 while on council.The trio launched campaigns late last year after Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the district's longtime officeholder, said he would run to represent a new Austin district created in the latest redrawing of the state's political maps.Casar, the youngest-ever member of Austin's council, championed that city's 2018 passage of paid sick leave and has been active in police-accountability efforts. He's also been a frequent GOP target due to his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America.“Working families from Austin to San Antonio deserve leadership that will show up, fight and deliver for reproductive rights, Medicare for All and a functional electric grid,” Casar said in an emailed statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to connect with voters as we build our grassroots movement across this district.”Neither the Rodriguez or Viagrán campaigns were available for immediate comment.While Casar's statement trumpeted his progressive policy positions, campaign spokesperson Tara Pohlmeyer said the candidate has also been actively knocking doors across the district. He's visited San Antonio "at least a couple dozen times" since announcing his candidacy, she added.Early voting for the Democratic Primary runs Feb. 14-25 with Election Day scheduled for March 1.