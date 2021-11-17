Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 17, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Public Theater of San Antonio offers its Season's Greetings with new holiday musical revue 

click to enlarge From left: Season's Greetings from San Antonio castmembers Damien DeShaun Smith, John Berring, Jeremy Marmolejo and Chaz Ingraham. - COURTESY OF THE PUBLIC THEATER OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of the Public Theater of San Antonio
  • From left: Season's Greetings from San Antonio castmembers Damien DeShaun Smith, John Berring, Jeremy Marmolejo and Chaz Ingraham.
The Public Theater is debuting a new, original production to celebrate the holiday season this year.

In Season’s Greetings from San Antonio, an a capella quartet called The Dotz is performing a televised holiday special featuring updated classics, Christmas pop music and seasonal songs representing our city’s many cultures.



The Public promises a uniquely Alamo City experience, including surprise cameos, cherished traditions and holiday stories from around the city.

Conceived by Matthew Byron Cassi and Darrin Newhardt with contributions from Claudia de Vasco and Linda Kaufman, Season’s Greetings from San Antonio stars Chaz Ingraham, Jeremy Marmolejo, John Berring and Damien DeShaun Smith.

$17-$47, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19-Dec. 19, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

