Public Theater of San Antonio postpones musical 35MM due to COVID-19 safety concerns 

click to enlarge Daniel Baumer

The Public Theater has postponed it's planned production of 35MM, which was scheduled to open Friday, Jan. 14.

San Antonio's surge in COVID-19 cases has postponed another theater production.In addition to the touring production of, which pushed back the remainder of its San Antonio run after members of the company tested positive for COVID, the Public Theater of San Antonio has delayed its planned production ofThe musical was slated to open Friday, Jan. 14.The Public opted to postponeafter suspending rehearsals because members of the staff and creative team were exposed to the virus, according to a statement. Additionally, the theater company said it's become difficult during the surge to meet testing requirements set by the Actors' Equity Association.No new dates have been set, but the Public says it will provide more information in the next few weeks. Ticket holders or subscribers with questions can contact the theater's box office by calling (210) 733-7258 or emailing boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.