Public Theater of San Antonio will resume its 2021-22022 season in late March, reveals show dates 

The Public Theater's postponed production of 35MM will now debut on March 25.
The Public Theater of San Antonio will resume its 2021-2022 season in late March with the musical 35MM
, which was postponed
from its originally scheduled dates in January due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
On Monday, the Public also announced new dates for the remaining productions in its 2021-2022 season. Three of the four remaining shows in the theater's previously announced season are on the new schedule, but the production of A Bronx Tale: The Musical
has been removed from the lineup.
"It was incredibly hard for us to make the decision to drop A Bronx Tale The Musical
from the season. In the end it came down to scheduling, budget, capacity, among other factors that we tried to address from every angle," Public Theater Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco said in a statement. "Fortunately, we are only losing one show this season, which we feel is a very positive accomplishment given the circumstances."
The remainder of the Public's season slate is as follows:
- 35MM: A Musical Exhibition, Mar. 25-Apr. 17
- She Loves Me, May 20-June 12
- Once on This Island, A Musical, July 17-Aug. 7
Show details and ticketing information can be found on the Public's website
.
