Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival 

Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
For its 10th anniversary, the San Antonio Book Festival is returning in person with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown (The Tradition
), New York Times
bestselling author Emma Straub (This Time Tomorrow
) and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff (The Mayor and the Judge: The Inside Story of the War Against COVID
).
The slate of nearly 100 authors revealed Monday also includes Texas writers Fernando A. Flores (Valleyesque
), Sarah Bird (Last Dance on the Starlight Pier
) and Stephen Harrigan (The Leopard is Loose
). The event will take place at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art on Saturday, May 21.
“For our 10th anniversary, we could not be more thrilled to return to being in person at the Library, which has recently been restored to its glorious ‘enchilada red’ hue,” SABF Executive Director Lilly Gonzalez said in a statement.
“Book festivals foster a sense of community and inspire people to think beyond their individual experiences. Reading is a solitary act, and for the past two years, Texas readers have been plunged deeper into isolation, with books serving as a vital gateway to connecting with the world. It feels extra special to be able to come together for this milestone year.”
The free, all-ages event also will include programming for children and teens. Children's book authors Cariño Cortez (Camila La Magica Makes Tamales
) and Stephen Briseño (The Notebook Keeper: A Story of Kindness From the Border
) will be in attendance, as well as author Mac Barnett and illustrator Shawn Harris (The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza
).
In addition to in-person events, the festival will feature an all-virtual tent with pre-recorded sessions from authors including Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Margo Jefferson (Constructing a Nervous System
) and journalist Joshua Prager (The Family Roe
).
Locally owned bookstore Nowhere Books will return as the official bookseller for the festival. The full 2022 lineup and event details are available on the SABF website
.
